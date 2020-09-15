California is still struggling to contain about two dozen major fires that have so far burned more than 3 million acres of the state. Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally is heading toward the Gulf states. Meteorologists are warning that the storms could be life-threatening, and they could bring historic flooding to the area again. These disasters are expected to increase, creating climate migrants in the U.S. and poorer parts of the world.
Increased fires and floods could displace millions of Americans and reshape the country
