Israel is leading the world in per-capita cases of coronavirus. It has 5000 new cases today. In early June, it had less than 200 cases. The country is entering a second nationwide shutdown. It will start Friday, hours before the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah.
Israel to enter second lockdown due to soaring COVID-19 cases
