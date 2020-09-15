Israel to enter second lockdown due to soaring COVID-19 cases

Hosted by
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Israel is entering a second lockdown on Friday.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Israel is entering a second lockdown on Friday. Photo credit: Amir Appel/CC BY 2.0, via Flickr

Israel is leading the world in per-capita cases of coronavirus. It has 5000 new cases today. In early June, it had less than 200 cases. The country is entering a second nationwide shutdown. It will start Friday, hours before the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah. 

Credits

Guest:
Tia Goldenberg - Associated Press correspondent based in Jerusalem

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin