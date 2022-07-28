On Wednesday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin confirmed support for a spending package to tackle President Biden’s climate priorities.

The president said from the White House: “This investment in environmental justice is real. It also provides tax credits that will create thousands of good-paying jobs, manufacturing jobs, clean energy construction projects, solar projects, wind projects, clean hydrogen projects, carbon capture projects, and more by giving tax credits for those who build these projects here in America. Now let me be clear. This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis and improve our energy security right away.”

The plan also hikes corporate taxes, lowers the costs of prescription drugs, and promises to tackle inflation and the deficit.

Manchin has long been a major roadblock to Biden’s domestic policy agenda, and his support could be a game-changer.

But nothing is signed yet. The bill still needs to pass a vote in both chambers of Congress.