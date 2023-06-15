The freewheeling joy of Pride Month helps cut through the June gloom. One of the blessings of Pride is that we get prodded to refocus and learn about businesses owned and operated by people in hospitality who self-identify as part of the LGBTQIA community. Our current culture wars propitiate attacks against our neighbors who don’t conform to cis gender binary extremes. One way to push back is to become intentional in our choice of where we choose to drink and dine. In a country where money is power, it makes a difference where we choose to spend it. It can be a profound signal of support to people in a business that is foundationally difficult.

This year I thought it would be interesting to go beyond the obvious choices and look at places whose owners self-identify and are actively engaged with their communities.





Drinks

Deluxe 1717/Chibas Events - Pasadena

Their happy hour during June, Thursty Thursdays has 17% of proceeds going to Hillsides, an organization providing support to at-risk children and their families. Along with drinks you can enjoy fresh corn pakoras with tamarind date chutney or chicken sliders.

The Abbey - West Hollywood

It’s impossible to mention drinking during Pride and not namecheck The Abbey, an indelible part of the city for over 30 years. Inclusion is the name of the game at The Abbey. They’ve been a huge engine for fundraising to support a variety of candidates and causes, all to make rights and safety for the community stronger.

Dinner

Barrio - City Terrace

-Barrio offers classic Italian. Perhaps you’d like their house made Pici pasta napped in a rosa cream sauce with pancetta and fennel sausage. Their name which means neighborhood gives a clue as to their mission to be a part of their community. They’ve been involved in many fundraisers supporting their community including raising funds for East LA high school scholarships.

Yardbird

-You’ll be going to Yardbird for their many fried chicken options and a full menu of American classics. Yardbird is running a Pride Month of specials with 50% of proceeds going to The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LBGTQ advocacy organization. Berry Prideful is a take on a strawberry margarita and they have a Pride key lime pie with raspberry sauce.

Dessert

Verve Coffee Roasters

-In addition to their many locations, Verve is served at Liberation coffee house at the LA LGBT Center. They also partnered with the It Gets Better Project. Verve is donating $10 from the sale of every limited edition reusable “Pride Cold Cup” with lid and straw to IGBP and a portion of the proceeds from the refreshing seasonal fizzy tea, Cascara Spritz. Proceeds of sales of those items will go to the nonprofit, whose mission is to uplift LGBTQ+ youth.

CoolHaus

-Coolhaus has been a socially conscious brand from early on. Pride and community support is baked into the culture of the business started by married couple Natasha Case and Freya Estreller. This year’s Pride offering is the Love Out Loud Sammie, featuring two confetti sprinkle cookies that have been stuffed with strawberry swirl cheesecake ice cream. Coolhaus is making a $25,000 donation to GLAAD.