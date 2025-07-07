Will National Weather Service cuts impact disaster response in CA?

Over Independence Day weekend, floods in Central Texas killed nearly 100 people. Dozens more are still missing. The search for survivors is increasingly difficult as heavy rain and flash flooding continue.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has come under scrutiny for its forecasts — rainfall was heavier and quicker than expected. And staffing levels were reduced before the natural disaster struck. More budget cuts will come as part of President Trump’s slashing of the federal budget.

Those reductions could affect California too. Six months since the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out, another potentially busy fire season is approaching.

“As DOGE and the Trump administration is laying off hundreds of employees across the country … the cuts … caused all the living former directors of the National Weather Service to write a letter months ago, saying they were very concerned about staffing levels and budget cuts, and I quote, ‘Our worst nightmare is that weather forecast offices will be so understaffed that there will be needless loss of life,’” says Leah Stokes, professor of environmental politics at UC Santa Barbara. “So the fact is that these cuts that the Trump administration has been doing and plans to continue to do, they're having … tragic impacts.”

Four in 10 NWS offices nationwide are critically understaffed, with over 20% vacancies, she points out.

In Texas, forecasters predicted up to eight inches of rain, but in many places, more than 20 inches of rain fell. “That's not a criticism of these people who are doing their jobs. But it is a reflection of the fact that if you start cutting basic science, climate science at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about how does fire risk happen, how does flooding happen — that is going to affect the ability of these people to forecast, whether that's the California fire season or these horrible floods in Texas,” she says.

In Santa Barbara, Stokes has experienced devastating floods after the Thomas Fire, leading to mudslides that killed over 20 people in her community, she recalls.

When the atmosphere gets warmer, it can hold more water, which means rain falling in unprecedented amounts in a very short time, she explains.

“When it happens in the middle of the night, which is what happened in Santa Barbara, in my community, and it's what happened over the weekend in Texas, it's very hard for people to respond because they're not awake. They're maybe not getting those emergency alerts. And there's some questions right now if the Trump administration cuts have meant that fewer of those alerts went out in the first place.”

Stokes emphasizes that amid climate change, people need functioning agencies, whether that's the NWS or Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to warn, protect, and help people recover from a disaster.

Reports currently show that two NWS offices in Sacramento and Hanford, which provide forecasts for Yosemite, Sequoia, and other nearby places, no longer have 24/7 staffing. “These are really important places to have accurate weather information because they, of course, have a lot of snowpack and water that then affects downstream lots of other reservoirs across the state. … And we've been seeing fires in the Sierras in recent years. If people go up to Sequoia, for example, they will see massive amounts of dead trees from fires. So we need these places staffed. There's a lot of people who go to these places, especially during the summer months.”