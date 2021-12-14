Is HBO’s new ‘Sex and the City’ reboot worth the watch?

Cynthia Nixon stars as “Miranda” (left), Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie” (center), and Kristin Davis as “Charlotte” (right) in “And Just Like That … A New Chapter of Sex and the City.” Photo courtesy of HBO Max.

If you’re a fan of “Sex and the City,” Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back in the latest version of the primetime cable show. HBO Max is now streaming “And Just Like That … A New Chapter of Sex and the City.” Twenty years after the original series, the trio is dealing with marriage, motherhood, and everything that comes with being a woman in her 50s in New York City. 

