If you’re a fan of “Sex and the City,” Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back in the latest version of the primetime cable show. HBO Max is now streaming “And Just Like That … A New Chapter of Sex and the City.” Twenty years after the original series, the trio is dealing with marriage, motherhood, and everything that comes with being a woman in her 50s in New York City.
Is HBO’s new ‘Sex and the City’ reboot worth the watch?
- Jen Chaney - TV critic for New York Magazine - @chaneyj