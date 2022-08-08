Do new laws in Georgia, Indiana signal a push for nationwide abortion ban?

A crowd rallies for abortion rights following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, in Johnson Square in Savannah, Georgia, on June 24, 2022.

A crowd rallies for abortion rights following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, in Johnson Square in Savannah, Georgia, on June 24, 2022. Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK.

The Georgia Department of Revenue has unveiled new tax rules allowing an embryo to be claimed as a dependent on state tax returns. In Indiana, Governor Eric Holcombe has signed a law that bans abortion from the moment of conception, though there are exceptions for rape, incest, and the pregnant person’s health. Indiana is the first state to enact new limits on abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, days earlier, Kansas residents voted to uphold the right to an abortion in its constitution.

