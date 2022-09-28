Did Russia sabotage 2 pipelines that deliver natural gas to Europe?

After the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, Russia retaliated by cutting off Europe from two natural gas pipelines. On Monday, explosions damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, and the EU today called it “a deliberate act” and used the word “sabotage.” It’s not clear who did it, and Russia denied responsibility. Meanwhile, thousands of Russian men are fleeing the country to avoid serving after President Vladimir Putin mobilized his country’s reserve forces. Anti-war protesters continue to be arrested.