Political ad season is in full force. You may have seen pushes for Prop 30, a tax increase on people making more than $2 million per year — to fund climate programs. Prop 30 has also won endorsements from most of California’s Democratic establishment — state and local chapters of the party, plus mayors of LA, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the ballot measure.

It’s a “bizarre, only-in-California spat that has divided Silicon Valley’s big-money factions,” according to Teddy Schleifer, a reporter for Puck.