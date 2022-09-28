Why is Newsom against Prop 30? Most CA Democratic leaders support it

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in San Francisco, April 26, 2022.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in San Francisco, April 26, 2022. Photo by Shutterstock.

Political ad season is in full force. You may have seen pushes for Prop 30, a tax increase on people making more than $2 million per year — to fund climate programs. Prop 30 has also won endorsements from most of California’s Democratic establishment — state and local chapters of the party, plus mayors of LA, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the ballot measure. 

It’s a “bizarre, only-in-California spat that has divided Silicon Valley’s big-money factions,” according to Teddy Schleifer, a reporter for Puck. 

