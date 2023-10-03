Beets and tomatoes: Perfect red combo for your end-of-summer salad

As tomato season recedes, I look for strategies to make the most of the tomatoes that are available as they become less than optimal. This Moroccan salad that combines beets with tomatoes is especially effective when dealing with out-of-season grocery tomatoes. It comes from a 1995 cookbook that’s a favorite of mine, Naomi Duguid and Jeffrey Alford’s Flatbreads and Flavors.

The two reds in question are the aforementioned tomatoes and beets. It’s an easy recipe. I’ve made a couple changes over the years of making it. I prefer to roast my beets rather than boil them. The flavor is sweeter and the color much more intense, which serves this dish beautifully.

As the tomato and beet juices mingle, the two colors become an enhanced reddish purple. Feel free to use any color of tomato you wish, though. The beets make all colors of tomato better. And the sweetness of the tomatoes tame the earthiness of the beets. I love this salad for end-of-summer and fall eating. Feel free to change up the herbs. I’ve made it with dill, which is wonderful. And I’ve also added a Moroccan spice blend of cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and coriander to warm it up. White beans are a terrific addition too.