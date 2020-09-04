In live-action remake, Mulan is like Rey from ‘Star Wars’ and talking dragon Mushu is gone

Actress Liu Yifei poses at the premiere for the film "Mulan" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2020.

Critics review Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan;” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” from director Charlie Kaufman about one couple’s unusual relationship and mind games; “The Andorra Hustle,” about a bank robbery in the tiny country of Andorra, situated between France and Spain; “Love, Guaranteed,” about a lawyer and her relationship with a new client, who wants to sue a dating website over its guarantee of love. 

Also, one of the biggest releases of the summer is coming out today, but it’s not showing in LA. Audiences must head to the San Diego area where select theaters are showing Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”

Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold, Amy Nicholson - film critic for the Guardian and host of the podcast “Unspooled” - @theAmyNicholson

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin