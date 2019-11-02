ACLU sues FBI and others over use of facial recognition technology

People walk past a poster simulating facial recognition software at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 24, 2018.

The government has your face on file if you have a driver’s license or a passport, or if you’ve been pretty much anywhere in public. Now the ACLU is suing the FBI, the DEA and the Justice Department. The ACLU says these federal law enforcement agencies are using our faces without our consent and haven’t made clear what they’re using the data for. 

Drew Harwell - Washington Post - @drewharwell

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney