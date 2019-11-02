The government has your face on file if you have a driver’s license or a passport, or if you’ve been pretty much anywhere in public. Now the ACLU is suing the FBI, the DEA and the Justice Department. The ACLU says these federal law enforcement agencies are using our faces without our consent and haven’t made clear what they’re using the data for.
ACLU sues FBI and others over use of facial recognition technology
Credits
Guest:
Drew Harwell - Washington Post - @drewharwell
More:
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney