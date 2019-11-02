Comedian Chris Garcia’s search to discover who his Cuban immigrant father really was

Comedian Chris Garcia’s search to discover who his Cuban immigrant dad really was LA comedian Chris Garcia is the first American-born child of a pair of Cuban refugees. Garcia’s dad died in 2017 from Alzheimer’s, and he processed his grief through comedy.

Now he tells his dad’s full story in a new podcast. His dad fled Cuba in the early days of Fidel Castro’s reign. He spent months in a forced labor camp cutting sugarcane. He was even in a psychiatric hospital where he received electroshock therapy. It was all to flee Cuba to give his wife and kids a better life in the United States.