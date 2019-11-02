KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd gives a preview of his month as host of Morning Becomes Eclectic

On Monday, KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd temporarily takes over the host seat on Morning Becomes Eclectic. He’ll host all month long. To preview his reign as MBE host, he brought in “Dead End” by Brainstory, “Malik Ya Zahri” by Acid Arab, “No Room” by Madison Mcferrin and “Kamo Kamo” by Fat Freddy’s Drop. 

Aaron Byrd - KCRW DJ - @itsabyrd

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney