California Rep. Devin Nunes is calling it quits at the end of 2021. Known for being one of former President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, Nunes says he’s leaving Congress to lead Trump’s new media company. He has represented California’s San Joaquin Valley for nearly two decades and was poised to take over a top committee if Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections. Nunes’ resignation announcement comes as redistricting threatens his chances of holding onto his congressional seat.
Devin Nunes to leave Congress for Trump media company amid redistricting woes
Credits
Guest:
- Jeremy White - co-writer of the California Playbook at Politico