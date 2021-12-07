Blame Kevin McCarthy for Congressional GOP extremism, says columnist

“If I were [McCarthy] I would be terrified that if these people weren’t reined in, that some — whether a deranged person or just an extremist — would be moved to violence,” says LA Times opinion columnist Jackie Calmes. Photo by REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar recently tweeted a cartoon video depicting him murdering New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made racist and Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, calling her part of the “Jihad Squad” and claiming she only felt safe in an elevator with her if Omar didn’t have a backpack. Then there’s the QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist-turned-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

Washington D.C.-based opinion columnist Jackie Calmes calls Congress a “cesspool” of threats and extremism, and places the blame squarely at the feet of the House Republican leader, California’s Kevin McCarthy.

