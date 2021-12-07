LA sports: Lebron James’ flip-flopping COVID tests, USC’s new coach, MLB lockout

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after being ejected from the game during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after being ejected from the game during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021. Photo by Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports.

Over the last week, Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James has produced a series of conflicting positive and negative COVID tests and still had to miss a game. USC’s new football coach Lincoln Riley might be the one to bring back the team’s former glory. And Major League Baseball owners have locked out their players for the first time in more than 25 years. KCRW breaks down the latest sports news with Randy and Jason Sklar. 

