Over the last week, Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James has produced a series of conflicting positive and negative COVID tests and still had to miss a game. USC’s new football coach Lincoln Riley might be the one to bring back the team’s former glory. And Major League Baseball owners have locked out their players for the first time in more than 25 years. KCRW breaks down the latest sports news with Randy and Jason Sklar.
LA sports: Lebron James’ flip-flopping COVID tests, USC’s new coach, MLB lockout
Credits
Guests:
- Randy Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers
- Jason Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers