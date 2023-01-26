If I’ve eaten a good meal for lunch, sometimes I crave something very simple for dinner. And these days that means easy-to-make and warming, because yes, we live in Southern California, but 40-something degrees is cold here. So the other evening, I was scrolling through ideas in my head. Should I have pasta of some kind? No, I had some the other night. Soup, again? Nah, I’ve been eating soup three out of seven nights. I finally gave in to the idea of breakfast for dinner, and had my hand on a bag of Scottish oats when I spied the semolina right next to it. I thought to myself: I can make a porridge from semolina with milk and parmesan, and add an egg for richness, the first step in making gnocchi alla Romana.

Semolina is the beautiful light yellow flour made from durum wheat or triticum durum, a hard spring wheat with a high protein content. It’s mostly used for making dry pasta. Ground into flour of differing granulations, some nearly as coarse as polenta, and my favorite, super fine. It's also wonderful for making bread, cakes, and the strangely named gnocchi alla Romana. Strange because they aren’t gnocchi or dumplings in the usual sense of a shaped batter or dough that is simmered and served with a sauce. Gnocchi alla Romana begins as a stiff porridge that is cut into disks and baked.



Here are golden circles of semolina-based gnocchi alla Romana fresh from the oven. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

If you grew up eating the hot cereal Farina or Cream of Wheat, you were eating a cousin to a semolina porridge, which is what I decided to eat, not gnocchi alla Romana. The porridge is similar to eating a bowl of soft polenta with cheese but much quicker to make and well, not corn. The porridge is so easy to make, just heat milk to a simmer, maybe with a little butter and a few scrapes of nutmeg, then add the semolina while stirring. I like to add a little at a time so I can decide how thick I want my porridge. You can add more to make it thicker, as you can see I did in the photo above. Off the heat, I added a handful of grated parmesan and an egg, which I beat in. I scooped the porridge into a bowl, topped it with a little bit more grated cheese, then curled up on the couch and had dinner. From idea to eating, it took about 15 minutes.



If you choose to continue past the porridge and make gnocchi alla Romana, this is what you do: Cut out cooled semolina batter into discs. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

These gnocchi make a wonderful side dish instead of potatoes or rice if you’re serving meat or fish. They’re a terrific light dinner accompanied by a salad. They can be made in advance and baked later. And no, I never serve gnocchi alla Romana with a tomato sauce.

Gnocchi alla Romana





Ingredients

1 quart of whole milk

4 tablespoons butter (optional), divided

Salt to taste

Pinch of ground nutmeg or 4 scrapes of a nutmeg

1 ½ cups fine semolina flour

1 cup grated parmigiano reggiano plus more for garnish

2 egg yolks

Instructions

