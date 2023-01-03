How much can NFL protect its players like Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition today after he went into cardiac arrest during last night’s “Monday Night Football” game. After the 24-year-old made a relatively routine tackle, he collapsed on the field. Medical personnel had to administer CPR for a few minutes to revive him and he was taken off the field. The incident raises new questions about players’ safety and health. 

