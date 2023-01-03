Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition today after he went into cardiac arrest during last night’s “Monday Night Football” game. After the 24-year-old made a relatively routine tackle, he collapsed on the field. Medical personnel had to administer CPR for a few minutes to revive him and he was taken off the field. The incident raises new questions about players’ safety and health.
How much can NFL protect its players like Damar Hamlin?
Credits
Guest:
- Randy Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers