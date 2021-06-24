Pop star Britney Spears spoke in court on Wednesday, pleading with the judge to end the legal conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. She spoke for nearly 30 minutes, saying she’s traumatized, angry, and depressed. She said she’s been forced to work, forced into rehab, and has been unable to make even basic decisions about her life, including removing her IUD so she can have another child.

Her story has put a spotlight on conservatorships and California lawmakers are working to overhaul the system. Multiple bills are taking aim at the rules around conservatorships and guardianships in an effort to strengthen regulations to prevent abuse.