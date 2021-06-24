The remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.

