Southern California has long been the center of New Age culture in America. Communities embraced techniques such as yoga, reiki, and meditation. But more recently, another belief system has gained popularity in some wellness communities: Q-Anon. That’s the conspiracy theory that the government is run by Satan-worshipping pedophiles and it conspired against former President Donald Trump.

Communities who once shared yoga classes are now sharing misinformation about the Democratic party, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and COVID-19 vaccines. It’s led to conflict and confrontation in a space once known for its kumbaya bliss.