The U.S. Department of Energy announced an accidental lab leak was the most likely origin of COVID-19, but added a caveat of having “low confidence.” The U.S. intelligence community, however, is less certain and is still divided about its origins. KCRW looks at why the theory is gaining traction and the heated debate around it.
Animal spillover or lab leak? COVID origins still up for debate
Credits
Guest:
- Sheryl Gay Stolberg - New York Times Washington Correspondent who covers health policy - @SherylNYT