Melynda was a 32-year-old woman who exercised regularly and lived a healthy life. But she was diagnosed with Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and doctors recommended that she have vaginal mesh inserted to help strengthen her pelvic floor. But after the surgery, she woke up with incredible pain.

Melynda’s story is told in the next episode of KCRW’s podcast “Bodies.” The podcast focuses on women’s health problems, and how the medical establishment sometimes ignores or misdiagnoses them