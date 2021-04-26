President Biden made a historic announcement over the weekend to officially recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. Saturday marked more than a century since the beginning of the massacre, in which 1.5 million people died.
Biden calls the Turks’ massacre of Armenians a genocide. What this means for US-Turkey relations
