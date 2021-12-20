US courts (again) approve Biden workplace vaccine rule

Businesses with 100 or more employees must require COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for unvaccinated workers, says a Biden Biden administration rule. A federal appeals court reinstated that last week.

Photo by Shutterstock.

A U.S. federal appeals court reinstated a Biden administration rule that mandates businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for unvaccinated workers last week. It’s still unclear how the rule would be enforced. The requirement goes into effect on January 4, less than three weeks away.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to let it enforce a separate vaccine mandate. This one covers health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

