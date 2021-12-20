A U.S. federal appeals court reinstated a Biden administration rule that mandates businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for unvaccinated workers last week. It’s still unclear how the rule would be enforced. The requirement goes into effect on January 4, less than three weeks away.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to let it enforce a separate vaccine mandate. This one covers health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid.