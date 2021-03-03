Plenty of celebrities have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, including Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, and Martha Stewart. But no one captured the moment quite like Dolly Parton, who got her shot on Tuesday. She helped fund early research into the Moderna vaccine — with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. But her commitment to ending the spread of this virus doesn’t end there. She also changed her hit song “Jolene” with some vaccine lyrics.
Dolly Parton remixes ‘Jolene’ and gets COVID vaccine shot that she helped fund
