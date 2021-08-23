Larry Elder should quit California recall race, some GOP candidates urge. The radio host says no

Radio host Larry Elder, one of the leading Republican candidates in the California recall election, is facing calls from other Republicans to bow out. That’s after Politico interviewed Elder’s ex-fiance and longtime radio producer Alexandra Datig. She said Elder threatened her with a gun during an argument back in 2015. Elder denies it and says he’s not leaving the race. September 14 is the last day for Californians to vote or send in their mail-in ballots. That’s only about three weeks away.