America has been stunned by the Taliban’s swift takeover in Afghanistan. The chaos is particularly challenging for veterans. More than 800,000 U.S. service members have fought in Afghanistan since 2001. Tens of thousands were injured and more than 2300 American troops died. Adrian Bonenberger reflects on the 20-year war. He’s a writer and former U.S. Army officer who served two tours in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2011.
How US veterans feel about Taliban takeover and sacrifices made to fight the war in Afghanistan
