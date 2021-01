Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is one of the most popular shows right now. In less than a month, more than 60 million homes streamed it. A second season is in the works.

“Bridgerton” is a Shonda Rhimes production. Set in London during the early 1800s, it follows the Bridgerton family during the social season, in which well-to-do young ladies are presented for marriage.

This type of drama appears in countless Jane Austen dramas. But this show is different in some key ways. Namely, it is multi-racial.