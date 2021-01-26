What it will take to vaccinate the world's poorest countries

If you’re frustrated with the coronavirus vaccine rollout in California, it’s going even slower in most other parts of the world. Mexico has temporarily halted the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine. The drug company couldn't keep up with the demand. Until now, Mexico received fewer than 800,000 doses for a population of 127 million, which is more than most of the developing world.

Of the world’s poorest countries, the West African nation of Guinea is the only one that’s received any vaccines, and only 55 people were able to get them.

Among the richest countries, Israel is leading the world. It’s given at least one dose to nearly half its population.