At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people were panic buying toilet paper. And grocery stores couldn’t keep up with demand for bread, paper towels, and hand sanitizer.

That’s over, but now it seems like the nation is running low on Heinz ketchup. Restaurants can’t have condiment bottles on the table anymore because the Centers for Disease Control nixed that. And more takeout means a big demand for those little packets. Well, Heinz was not prepared for that.