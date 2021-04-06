Targets of recalls in California: Gov. Newsom, SF and LA district attorneys, Sacramento mayor

People participate in an effort to get enough signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom during a rally at Westfield Palm Desert, January 17, 2021. Photo by Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Many Californians are driven to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, but “recall fever” goes beyond him. There are pushes to oust district attorneys in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The same is true for the mayor of Sacramento, members of the San Francisco School Board, and even Shasta County supervisors. What is going on?

