Many Californians are driven to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, but “recall fever” goes beyond him. There are pushes to oust district attorneys in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The same is true for the mayor of Sacramento, members of the San Francisco School Board, and even Shasta County supervisors. What is going on?
