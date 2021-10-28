President Biden left for Europe today to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow next week. But his entire climate agenda is on the line as Senate Democrats scramble to agree on a major social spending package. The bill still includes clean energy tax credits, a New Deal-style Civilian Climate Corps, and investments in the supply chain. But it’s significantly less ambitious than his original climate proposal, and even this stripped-down version might not survive.

What remains in the plan as it stands now, and what’s expected at the Glasgow summit?