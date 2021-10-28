What’s left in Biden’s climate agenda, what’s ahead at Glasgow climate conference

Demonstrators stand behind five people on hunger strike at the White House for climate solutions and jobs during a rally to support them, October 22, 2021.

Demonstrators stand behind five people on hunger strike at the White House for climate solutions and jobs during a rally to support them, October 22, 2021. Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto.

President Biden left for Europe today to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow next week. But his entire climate agenda is on the line as Senate Democrats scramble to agree on a major social spending package. The bill still includes clean energy tax credits, a New Deal-style Civilian Climate Corps, and investments in the supply chain. But it’s significantly less ambitious than his original climate proposal, and even this stripped-down version might not survive.

What remains in the plan as it stands now, and what’s expected at the Glasgow summit? 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Caleigh Wells