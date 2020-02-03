California has six confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. Two California military bases have been selected as possible quarantine sites for overseas travelers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a quarantine for hundreds of people from Wuhan Province evacuated to a base in Riverside County last week. There’s also a lot of misinformation. Fake news and hoaxes are spreading across the internet.
How Southern California is reacting to the coronavirus
