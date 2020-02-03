Trixie Mattel won season three of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars.” She’s the queen that looks kind of like Dolly Parton turned up to 11. But Trixie Mattel is also a comedian, television personality, and singer. Her new album, “Barbara,” is coming out on Friday.
Trixie Mattel: ‘12 years into doing drag, I’m a very strange woman’
Credits
Guest:
Trixie Mattel - singer
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin