Ghislaine Maxwell and Jussie Smollet trials: Breaking them down on day 1

Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the jurors are sworn in at the start of her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021.

Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the jurors are sworn in at the start of her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg.

Two high-profile criminal cases get underway today. That includes the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time associate of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell two years ago. Maxwell faces charges related to her purported role in finding and grooming girls for Epstein and up to 70 years in prison. Also, actor Jussie Smollett is on trial for allegedly staging an assault. Three years ago, the “Empire” star claimed he was attacked as aggressors yelled racist, homophobic, and pro-Trump slogans. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Nihar Patel