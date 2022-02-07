Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times over an editorial that incorrectly linked her political activity to the shooting that nearly killed Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords more than a decade ago. The defamation trial begins on Friday after being delayed when Palin tested positive for COVID. It’s a big case — not just because it’s Palin versus the Times, but because it could be an opportunity to reevaluate the power of free speech protections for the media.

Also, 2022 is an election year, and new district maps will come after the 2020 Census. With new maps come court challenges, and some of these maps have continued to whittle away at the number of districts that are actually competitive.