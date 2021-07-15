Sub-Saharan African countries are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases. It joins other parts of the world, including South and Southeast Asia and most of South America. Vaccinations rates in those areas are also lagging behind as the more contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in many of those regions. It’s led to concerns over more outbreaks in the months ahead, especially if vaccination rates stay low, and oxygen and ICU beds remain scarce.
COVID rises across Africa, South America, and parts of Asia, as variants spreads and vaccinations are low
Credits
Guests:
- Dr. David Dowdy - infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Anne Rimoin - professor of epidemiology at UCLA - @arimoin