COVID rises across Africa, South America, and parts of Asia, as variants spreads and vaccinations are low

A health care worker assists a patient being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021.

A health care worker assists a patient being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham.

Sub-Saharan African countries are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases. It joins other parts of the world, including South and Southeast Asia and most of South America. Vaccinations rates in those areas are also lagging behind as the more contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in many of those regions. It’s led to concerns over more outbreaks in the months ahead, especially if vaccination rates stay low, and oxygen and ICU beds remain scarce. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser