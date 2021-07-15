Critics review “No Ordinary Man,” a documentary about Billy Tipton, a jazz musician in the 1940s and 1950s; “Her Socialist Smile,” about Helen Keller’s political activism; “Mama Weed,” a French crime-comedy about a woman working as a translator for the Paris police who becomes an unlikely drug lord; and “Roadrunner,” a documentary about the late Anthony Bourdain by Oscar winner Morgan Neville.
‘Mama Weed’ works because of star Isabelle Huppert, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite