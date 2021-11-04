Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID. Will it change how the NFL handles vaccines?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports.

Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback and California native Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-10 on Wednesday. Football fans are floored. The reigning NFL MVP is now out for this week’s game against Kansas City in the middle of what’s been a stellar season. And it turns out that Rodgers wasn’t forthcoming about his vaccination status. The NFL doesn’t require its players to get vaccinated, but many assumed he had gotten the jab. Rodgers even suggested he had. 

