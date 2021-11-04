City of LA will require full COVID vax proof starting Nov. 8. Here’s how to get into cafes, gyms, and more

January 4, 2022 is the deadline for all U.S. companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a negative test once a week.

Meanwhile in LA County as of today, people must show proof of full vaccination when they enter a bar, nightclub or brewery.

Within the City of LA starting November 8, people will have to show full proof at most public places, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums, gyms, and hair salons.

You can do this by showing your physical CDC card, digital card, or a QR code. Businesses are looking for the name, date, the type of dose — and all that must be cross-checked with the California ID card.

Negative COVID-19 tests will still be accepted in the City of Los Angeles, allowing unvaccinated patrons to shop, eat, or drink indoors. They will not be allowed at the County level, however (there are 88 incorporated cities, and more than 100 unincorporated areas). Unvaccinated individuals can still sit in outdoor spaces.

Enforcement of the new vaccine rules falls onto the specific business. According to LA Times utility reporter Karen Garcia, there is currently no LA City or County guidance on who checks for proof of vaccination. The LA Sheriff’s Department has previously stated it will not enforce the rules.

Garcia says religious exemptions and a written medical exemption from a physician or nurse practitioner will be accepted. She adds that each exemption must be supplemented with a 72-hour negative COVID test.

City of LA workers have until December 18 to get their full vaccinations. If they don’t get a full treatment, they will have to get tested twice a week for COVID, and $65 will be deducted from their paycheck for every test.