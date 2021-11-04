This weekend, we set our clocks back one hour as daylight saving time (DST) ends. The tradition is more than a century old, and sleep experts say it’s dangerous for mental and physical health, that the number of fatal car accidents in the spring rises when people lose an hour, and shift workers are more prone to heart attacks. Research also shows an uptick in strokes shortly after the clocks change. According to circadian physiologist Erin Flynn-Evans, it’s time to get rid of it.