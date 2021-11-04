Critics review “Spencer,” a new biopic about Princess Diana, played by Kristin Stewart; “Eternals,” the new Marvel film directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, and featuring a star-studded cast including Gemma Chan, Salma Hayak, and Angelina Jolie; “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” a biopic about the English artist Louis Wain known for his psychedelic drawings of cats; “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks as the last man on earth whose only company is his dog, so he builds a robot friend.
At heart of ‘Eternals’ is whether humans are worth saving, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani
- Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx