Amid coronavirus concerns, LA restaurants are open only for deliveries and pickups. Chefs and other food industry workers concerned about their future and what reopening will eventually look like, especially in LA’s until-now thriving restaurant economy. We hear from two business owners who are scaling back their food service operations.
Restaurants must suspend dine-in services. How are owners and workers coping economically?
Credits
Guests:
Zach Pollack - chef and owner of Alimento and Cosa Buona, Jennie Cook - Jennie Cooks Catering
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin