To help curb the spread of COVID-19, Los Angeles is closing bars, nightclubs, theaters, music venues, gyms, and retail stores. The film and TV industry is frozen. Trade and tourism are down. What does this mean economically?
Coronavirus has produced a recession, says UCLA economist
Credits
Guest:
Jerry Nickelsburg - economics professor and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin