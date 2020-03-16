Kinky Friedman was born in Chicago, his grandparents were Russian-Jewish immigrants, but he spent most of his life on a ranch in the Texas Hill Country. He found fame as a singer-songwriter and satirist in the 1970s -- with profound social commentary mixed in.

In the 1980s, he became a detective novelist, writing about a fictionalized version of himself solving crimes in New York City.

Then he ran for governor of Texas in 2006, winning 12% of the popular vote as an independent in a five-way race against popular incumbent Republican -- and future Energy Secretary -- Rick Perry.