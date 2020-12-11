Rudy Giuliani is the most recent recipient of the same antibody treatment President Trump got, which has limited doses available. The president’s advisor Chris Christie seemingly jumped to the head of the line for a different antibody treatment. And Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said President Trump personally cleared him for a treatment. It’s seemingly effective. Giuliani is already out of the hospital. So why can’t everyone who’s sick with COVID get this treatment?
When Trump and Giuliani got COVID, they were treated with a drug cocktail unavailable to most people
