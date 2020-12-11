How to overcome COVID vaccine skepticism among Black and Brown communities

A woman holding an umbrella walks past the Pfizer world headquarters in New York, NY, December 4, 2020. The FDA voted on December 10, 2020 to recommend Pfizer's COVID vaccine for emergency use in the U.S.

A woman holding an umbrella walks past the Pfizer world headquarters in New York, NY, December 4, 2020. The FDA voted on December 10, 2020 to recommend Pfizer's COVID vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color. But only about half of the state’s Latino population is willing to get the vaccine, and less than a third of Black Californians say they’ll get it, compared to more than 60% of whites and 70% of Asian Americans. That’s all according to an October survey by the Public Policy Institute of California. What might it take to overcome this mistrust among Black and Brown communities? 

Credits

Guest:
Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick - founder and CEO of Grapevine Health, former CDC doctor, clinical professor at George Washington University

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Nihar Patel