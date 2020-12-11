'The Prom’ is ‘absolutely tonedeaf in execution,’ says critic

Critics review “Wolfwalkers,” an animated feature about a girl going to Ireland with her dad to wipe out the world’s last dangerous wolf pack, but then she befriends a native girl whose tribe supposedly transforms into wolves at night; “I’m Your Woman,” which follows a woman who goes on the run with her baby after her husband turns his back on his crime partners; “Small Axe,” based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community from 1969 to 1982; “The Prom,” about theater troupe members who support a high school girl’s desire to take her girlfriend to prom in a conservative town.